What’s leaving Netflix Canada and Prime Video in February 2024

As is the case every month, several shows and movies leave Netflix Canada and Prime Video in February.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific time.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix and Prime Video in February:
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in February
- The Big Short (February 22nd)
- Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2 (February 26th)
- Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3 (February 28th)
- Men in Black (February 29th)
- Men in Black II (February 29th)
- Pitch Perfect (February 29th)
- Pitch Perfect 2 (February 29th)
- Pitch Perfect 3 (February 29th)
- Promising Young Woman (February 29th)
Here’s what’s leaving Prime Video
- Licorice Pizza (February 4th)
- Copshop (February 9th)
- A Christmas Love Story (February 14th)
- A Gingerbread Romance (February 14th)
- Christmas Bells Are Ringing (February 14th)
- Love Takes Flight — February 14th)
- Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (February 14th)
- Christmas Next Door (February 14th)
- Titane (February 15th)
- 10 Cloverfield Lane (February 17th)
- Blue Checks at City Reapers (February 17th)
- The Good Fight (February 18th)
- Big Gold Brick (February 19th)
- Kids in the Hall: Seasons 1-5 (February 28th)
- Shrek (February 29th)
- Shrek 2 (February 29th)
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business (February 29th)
- De-Lovely (February 29th)
- A Family Thing (February 29th)
- Valley Girl (February 29th)
- The Nanny: Seasons 1-6 (February 29th)
- The American Gangster (February 29th)