Kojima and PlayStation announce a new project called Physint

The project will enter full production after Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Craig Donaldson
Jan 31, 20249:03 PM EST 1 comment

Towards the end of PlayStation’s recent State of Play, Kojima Productions and PlayStation Studios announced a collaboration related to a new espionage game called Physint.

Preparations are underway, with the game entering full production at Kojima Productions after the release of Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. Kojima highlighted his extensive experience with Sony, dating back to the long-running Metal Gear Solid series.

Kojima will celebrate 40 years in the game industry in two years and says this new game “will be a culmination of his work.” Kojima Productions and PlayStation plan to bring together cutting-edge technology and talent from around the globe to create it. Kojima says Physint will be “an interactive game, but also a movie at the same time in terms of look, story, theme, cast, acting, fashion and sound.”

With this new action-espionage title, the storied developer says he hopes to “transcend the barriers between film and video games.” Kojima and PlayStation are clearly working on something big here, but it may be a while before we see it.

In the meantime, check out the announcement below from Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios and Hideo Kojima, the founder of Kojima Productions.

For a full recap of PlayStation’s January 2024 State of Play, click here.

Image credit: Kojima Productions/PlayStation Studios

