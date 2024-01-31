Here’s another look at Judas, the next game from Bioshock’s creator

During Sony’s recent State of Play livestream, we got another look at Judas, the long-awaited next game from Bioshock creator Ken Levine.

Positioned as a spiritual successor to the Bioshock series, this story-focused trailer features a mysterious woman stumbling toward the camera alongside a supercut of first-person gameplay very reminiscent of Bioshock Infinite, including gunplay and magic-like abilities.

That said, it looks like Rapture has been swapped out for a spaceship.

Judas was announced two years ago, but this is our first extended look at the single-player narrative-driven title. If you search hard enough, you can find several stories written by me leading up to the release of Bioshock Infinite, emphasizing how groundbreaking the game is (even my review of the game was glowing), but looking back, I was definitely caught up in the hype. Its gunplay wasn’t as good as earlier Bioshock titles, the scripted sequences are bland and the game’s story is shallow.

Hopefully, Judas is a return to form for Kev Levine and his new studio, Ghost Story Games.

Screenshot: PlayStation (screenshot)