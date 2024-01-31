Best Buy’s latest ‘Happy Hour deals’ expire tonight

Best Buy Canada is holding a ‘Happy Hour’ sale with items that have been voted by shoppers on a limited-time discount.

The sale started today, Wednesday, January 31st, at 3pm ET/8pm PT and will end later today at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Check out the winning offers below:

SWISSGEAR Mod 3-Piece Hard Side Expandable Luggage Set – Silver: $239.99 (save $560)

Herschel Pop Quiz 16-inch 25L Laptop Commuter Backpack – Navy/Tan: $74.99 (save $40)

Costway 42-inch Electric Fireplace Recessed Wall Mounted Freestanding with Remote Control: $249.99 (save $153)

Costway 4500 Sq. Ft Dehumidifier for Home & Basements, 73-Pint Quiet Dehumidifier with 5 Modes: $199.99 (save $151)

Gymax 55-inch Electric Standing Desk Height Adjustable Home Office Table w/ Hook: $229.99 (save $170)

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer – 7.57kg/8Qt: $149.99 (save $30)

ViscoLogic ENFORCE High Back Computer Gaming Chair: $149.99 (save $350)

Costway Shiatsu Back & Neck Massager Kneading Shoulder Massage Pillow W/ Heat Straps: $69.99 (save $130.99)

Find all of Best Buy’s Happy Hour deals for the day here.

Image credit: Best Buy