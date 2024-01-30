Telus’ website shows previously marked ‘sale’ plans didn’t offer much savings

Telus has ended its post-Boxing Week sale with… the same plan options.

All that seems to have changed is a banner advertising an end date of January 29th has been removed.

It seems Telus’ “offers” weren’t really that, as Canadians can still access the exact same plans as before.

As a reminder, here’s what those options are:

$90/month 75GB 5G+. Speeds up to 2Gbps with unlimited talk and international text.

$100/month 100GB 5G+. Speeds up to 2Gbps with use in Canada and the U.S.

$105/month 100GB 5G+. Speeds up to 2Gbps with use in Canada, U.S., and Mexico.

$80/month 50GB 5G. Speeds up to 250Mbps with unlimited Canada-wide talk and text (BYOP only).

Customers can also access a $65/month 25GB 5G plan. This option was available with the others but didn’t have a banner labelling it as an offer. The plan comes with speeds up to 250Mbps and unlimited Canada-wide talk and text. Customers are required to bring their own phone.

Rogers also advertised a January 29th end date on its plans and, unlike Telus, has replaced the sale options with new ones.

More information on Telus’ plans is available on the provider’s website.