Rogers replaces discounted plans with lower data, higher price offerings

Rogers has ended its post-Boxing Week plan offers, and the new options leave something to be desired.

The Toronto-based telecom provider is offering a 75GB 5G mobile plan for $65/month. The non-shareable data is available at speeds up to 250Mbps, after which data at speeds up to 256Kbps is available.

This plan appears to replace the previously offered 70GB plan for $55/month.

Rogers’ “5G Infinite Essential” plan now costs $90/month and offers 100GB of data with speeds up to 1Gbps. Unlimited data at speeds up to 512Kbps is available after customers exhaust the high-speed data bucket.

The price for this plan option has increased while the offered data has decreased. Under the previous sale, the plan had a $75/month price tag and came with 120GB of high-speed data.

The “5G Infinite Premium” plan is now $110/month. It offers 150GB of data and coverage in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. It has the same speed restrictions as the 5G Infinite Essential offering. The plan previously cost $95/month and offered the same amount of data.

These plans include a $5/month discount that comes with automatic payments.

Rogers has also removed its previously offered $50/month 60GB plan. That option has not been replaced.

More information is available on Rogers’ website.