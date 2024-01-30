fbpx
MLB The Show 24 cover to feature Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero was on the cover in 2006, making the Guerreros the first father-son duo to become cover athletes for MLB's flagship game

Bradly Shankar
Jan 30, 20243:34 PM EST 0 comments
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. MLB The Show 24

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been revealed as the cover athlete for this year’s MLB The Show 24 video game.

The Canadian-born 24-year-old Toronto Blue Jays slugger joins the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr. as cover athletes for the baseball gaming series. Not counting international versions of the games, the last Blue Jays player to grace the main cover of MLB The Show was Josh Donaldson in 2016.

MLB notes that with this new partnership, Vladimir Guerrero and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are the first father-son duo to be featured on MLB The Show covers.

Alongside the cover reveal, MLB confirmed that MLB The Show 24 will launch on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on March 19th, 2024.

To celebrate the partnership, MLB also revealed a new Guerrero Jr.-focused documentary called Ride to Reveal. The film follows host and MLB Legend David Ortiz and Guerrero Jr. as they travel to the Dominican Republic with Latin Grammy award-winning Eladio Carrión and friends to celebrate his culture.

The world premiere of the doc will be live-streamed on January 30th, 2024 at 1pm ET/10am PT on developer San Diego Studio’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Image credit: MLB

Source: MLB

