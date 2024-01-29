The OnePlus 12 brings 120fps support to all Android games

The OnePlus 12 could provide gamers up to 120 frames per second (fps) in all Android games. The feature was recently highlighted at the OnePlus 12’s launch event.

The phone features a new Trinity Engine with six new technologies that OnePlus says allow the smartphone to achieve maximum performance. The engine affects the phone’s CPU, RAM and storage to optimize and boost performance.

OnePlus also worked with Pixelworks to co-develop a new dedicated X7 Independent Visual Processor that will “deliver support for every single game at 120fps,” said Spenser Blank, the head of public relations of OnePlus North America, at the OnePlus 12’s launch event.

According to TechRadar, the phone’s ‘Trinity Engine’ visual processor includes a feature called “hyper rendering,” which the company says uses an in-house developed algorithm that upscales lower-resolution graphics and uses frame interpolation technology to raise frame rates. Frame interpolation works by creating additional frames in between the original ones. The effect results in a higher frame rate and smoother image. Only a handful of games support 120fps on Android, including Call of Duty: Mobile.

This reminds me of Nvidia’s DLSS 3 and AMD’s FSR 3. Both technologies use AI to upscale lower-resolution images to higher-resolution images to put less strain on the GPU and improve performance. The frame interpolation sounds similar to the frame-generation technology that both Nvidia and AMD offer.

The OnePlus 12 also features Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which, I’m sure, helps the OnePlus 12’s new Trinity Engine and Visual Processor achieve these speeds and performance. Also, the phone’s insane cooler definitely helps.

The OnePlus 12 is available for pre-order in Canada starting at $1069.99 for the 12GB/256GB model and $1,199.99 for the 16GB/512GB model. It comes in two colours, ‘Silky Black’ and ‘Flowy Emerald.’ The phone launches on February 6th.

For our review of the OnePlus 12, click here.

Source: OnePlus Via: TechRadar