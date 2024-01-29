How to stream Vanderpump Rules Season 11 in Canada

The first episode of Vanderpump Rules’ long-awaited season 11 premieres on January 30th. What does the aftermath of the “scandoval” between Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Requel Leviss look like? We’ll find out in season 11.

Originally a spin-off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules remains one of Bravo’s longest-running series. While it initially followed the lives of several mid-20s to early-30s employees at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant, Sur, most of the reality TV show’s cast no longer works there and are now rather wealthy. This resulted in most of the TV show’s more recent seasons being pretty stale, especially Season 9, but that changed with Season 10, as Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz worked through their divorce and Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana, his partner of 10 years, with Raquel, revitalizing the series with fresh drama.

Along with focusing on the aftermath of season 10, season 11 marks the return of Jax Taylor as a recurring character for the first time since Season 8. In 2020, long-time cast members Jax, Stassi Schroeder and Kirsten Doute were fired from the Bravo reality show as a result of racist actions against Faith Stowers, a Black former Vanderpump Rules cast member.

Now that I’ve lived out my dream of recapping Vanderpump Rules’ recent drama in a MobileSyrup story, here’s how to stream the reality TV show’s anticipated Season 11 in Canada.

Hayu

Let me make one thing clear — I really dislike NBC-owned streaming platform Hayu. Its iOS and Apple TV app is glitchy and often crashes entirely or won’t stream at a decent bitrate, even after a somewhat recent complete revamp. If there was a viable reality TV streaming alternative in Canada, I’d definitely switch to it.

That said, Hayu is the home of nearly all of Bravo’s reality TV content, including every season of Vanderpump Rules, the various The Real Housewives series, Below Deck‘s several iterations, the back catalogue of Keeping up with the Kardashians and more.

To Hayu’s credit, its app is available across several platforms, including desktop, iOS, Android and Amazon’s App Store, and it’s compatible with AirPlay and Google Cast, making it easy to cast content from your smartphone to your TV. When Hayu is working properly, it offers an easy way to stream reality TV.

Hayu costs $6.99/month, $33.99/6 months or $61.99/12 months (there’s also a seven-day free trial). The first episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 11 streams on Hayu on Tuesday, January 30th at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Subsequent episodes stream at 9pm every Tuesday moving forward.

Hayu Channels

If you don’t want to add yet another streaming app to your growing collection and would rather avoid Hayu’s dedicated app, a solid alternative is to subscribe to the reality TV-focused streaming platform’s Channel on Amazon Prime Video. This allows you to stream all of Hayu’s trashy reality TV through the Prime Video app.

Hayu’s Amazon channel costs $6.99/month and offers a 30-day free trial. Of course, this is on top of an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year.

Hayu doesn’t offer an Apple TV channel.

StackTV Channel

While the worst option overall, you can stream Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules on StackTV’s Amazon Prime Video Channel. I can’t confirm when new episodes will hit the service, but it’s likely a very similar timeline to Hayu (I’ll update this story with more information when it’s available).

StackTV costs $12.99/month on top of a $9.99/month or $99/year Prime video subscription. Along with Vanderpump Rules, the platform features The Curse of Oak Island, Ted, Dr. Death, Survivor and more.

Image credit: Bravo