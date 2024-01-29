Early look at Google’s Bard-powered Assistant emerges online

Google is working on supercharging its long-standing Google Assistant with its Bard AI. We now know how the new Bard-powered Assistant will work ahead of its possible March arrival.

As pointed out by Nail Sadykov, the owner of the Google News Telegram channel, via Android Police, the new Assistant, dubbed ‘Assistant with Bard,’ promises to be more conversational, contextual, and creative than ever before.

Here is official Google's demo-video of Assistant with Bard for Pixel Tips app So maybe we will see it in the next Pixel Feature Drop ? https://t.co/oPr7uEzx8R pic.twitter.com/XsDYIDROHV — Наиль Садыков (@Nail_Sadykov) January 28, 2024

Sadykov found a video of the Assistant in action in the Pixel Tips app. The video shows different ways to interact with the Assistant. Users would be able to pull up the Assistant by saying the “Hey Google” command, pressing and holding the power button, or launching the new Bard app, which will likely replace the old Assistant app.

Once pulled up, the Assistant will ask you to “Type, talk, or share a photo.”

In the video, the user takes a photo of a plant and says, “I just bought this plant. Give me tips and YouTube videos to help me take care of it.” Within seconds, the Assistant shares the tips and attaches a few YouTube videos for reference.

Of course, it’s worth approaching the demo video with a healthy dose of skepticism. Google has a penchant for tweaking demo videos to make its AI look better than it actually is and until we see Assistant with Bard in action, it’s safe to assume it won’t be as fast or seamless as the videos portray.

According to Mishaal Rahman, Assistant with Bard is slated to launch with the March Pixel Feature Drop this year. The feature will only be available on a few Pixel devices. According to Rahman, the Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, and rumoured Pixel Fold 2 appear on the Assistant’s deny list.

Android app developer Dylan Roussel also managed to enable the new Bard UI and shared a bunch of screenshots, which you can check out here.

Source: Nail Sadykov Via: Android Police