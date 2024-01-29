Sony cracks down on Bloodborne Kart, leading developer to shift course

The “Bloodborne Kart” fan game has gotten a flat tire right before its planned January 31st release.

On X (formerly Twitter), developer Lilith Walther confirmed that Sony, the original publisher of FromSoftware’s Bloodborne, had reached out to her to scrub the game’s branding from her fan project. In an X thread, Walther reiterated that she expected this to happen and still plans to release the game, albeit, of course, with a “slightly different” look.

“Bloodborne Kart” first emerged in 2021 as an April Fool’s Day joke but eventually became a real project the following year amid increasing fan interest. Using PS1-style graphics, the game would have allowed players to race through Bloodborne‘s gothic city of Yharnam and see familiar faces and beasts.

It remains to be seen when the rebranded Bloodborne Kart will see the light of day, but Walther said she’ll confirm a new release date “ASAP.”

Sony, for its part, has done nothing with Bloodborne since the action-RPG was first released on PS4 in 2015, despite the game being highly acclaimed. In fact, there’d arguably be much more of an interest in it now, given that FromSoftware has become more popular than it’s ever been following 2022’s Game of the Year winning Elden Ring.

Over the years, fans have called for a remaster, at the very least, to spruce up the game’s visuals and offer 60fps support. As it stands, though, fans can only play a backward-compatible version of Bloodborne on PS5.

While it’s not looking likely that we’ll ever get anything new from Bloodborne, remaster or otherwise, PlayStation does have a lot planned for this week. On January 31st, the company will host its first State of Play of the year to offer looks at over 15 PS5 and PS VR2 games.

Image credit: Lilith Walther

Via: Engadget