M3-powered iPad Pro, iPad Air and MacBook Air reportedly coming in March

The wait for updated iPad Pro, iPad Air and MacBook Air models is almost over.

According to a report from Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman and his ‘Power On’ newsletter, production of Apple’s new iPad Pro, iPad Air and 13-inch/15-inch MacBook Air is currently underway in the company’s supply chain in Asia.

Backing up previous rumours, Gurman says the new iPad Pro, iPad Air and 13-inch/15-inch MacBook Air models will feature the tech giant’s M3 chip.

On the iPad Pro side, Apple is expected to finally jump to OLED panels across the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the tablet, offering deeper blacks, brighter whites and overall more vibrant colours. Apple’s iPhone has featured an OLED screen for several years now. Further, the iPad Air will get a 12.9-inch version alongside the expected 10.8-inch size, balancing out the tech giant’s iPad lineup with a larger mid-range tablet offering. However, the mid-level tablet is expected to feature a standard LCD screen and not mini-LED like the current iPad Pro.

On the other hand, the MacBook Air 13-inch/15-inch jump to the M3 chip will likely be less eventful, with the only notable change to the laptop being the processor bump. It’s worth noting that both the 13-inch and the 15-inch MacBook Air will be updated to the M3 chip simultaneously, despite the M2 versions of these laptops launching a year apart due to production issues.

Apple’s M3 series chip, including the M3 Pro and M3 Max, is currently featured in its 14-inch MacBook Pro (2023). While the M3 series still offers a noticeable improvement over the M2 line, the jump in power isn’t as big as the move from the M1 to the M2, especially regarding the base-level chip.

Source: Bloomberg Via: 9to5Mac