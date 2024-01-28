The GameSir G8 Galileo is a surprisingly customizable mobile controller

I’ve been looking to improve and expand my mobile gaming experience with a controller for a while, so I leapt at the chance when GameSir reached out about reviewing its new G8 Galileo mobile gaming controller. Boy, am I glad I did. I’ve been using the controller a ton over the last few weeks, and it’s become one of my favourite mobile accessories, though it’s far from perfect.

The G8 Galileo offers an Xbox-like stick and button layout with hall-effect sticks and triggers. The controller features a spring-loaded extension that lets it work with a ton of phones of various sizes (I had no problems using it with a Pixel 8 and an 8 Pro). It connects via USB-C, which means it works with most Android phones and the iPhone 15 series. Plus, it has a USB-C port so you can charge while you play and a 3.5mm headphone jack if you like wired earbuds.

One downside to the USB-C connector is that it won’t work with some cases. GameSir’s website says it should be fine with phone cases of 1mm thickness or less, but even so, I found it hit-or-miss. If you use a case on your phone, there’s a good chance you’ll need to take it off to use the Galileo. Ultimately, it’d be great if a future version of the controller shipped with an adapter of some kind to allow it to be used with thicker cases.

I’m also a fan of the Super Nintendo colourway, though I wish more colour options were available.

Comfortable and works well with tons of games

Overall, the Galileo is very comfortable, and Xbox gamers will feel right at home with the layout (it’s objectively the best controller layout, sorry Dualshock fans). And since playing Xbox games, whether via xCloud game streaming or via remote play from Series S, was one of my goals, the Xbox layout was even more handy.

I’ve had Game Pass for years, but game streaming was something I never really used since I just didn’t have an adequate mobile controller. Since I started testing the Galileo, I’ve spent some more time with it, and while latency can still be an issue, I found that more casual games were great.

I also played a lot of Diablo Immortal, a guilty pleasure of mine that I don’t recommend anyone play because of the horribly greedy monetization. But if you’re strong-willed enough to resist spending any money on the game, the core loop of exploring and slaying demons is pretty fun. I’ve played Immortal for months without a controller, and while I’ve grown used to the touch controls, using a controller is mostly a better experience. That said, Immortal does this horribly annoying thing where navigating menus with a controller emulates using a finger, so you have to press and hold a button while moving the stick to ‘scroll’ the menu. It’s really annoying but no fault of GameSir’s.

On that note, you can still play touch-only games using the Galileo’s ‘G-Touch’ mode, though that’s only available on Android. I don’t play any touch-only games, so I haven’t tried that feature to see how well it works, but it is there for those who want it.

GameSir’s website also notes that the controller works with Steam Link, PS Remote Play, and Moonlight. I haven’t heard of that last one, and I don’t have a PlayStation to test PS Remote Play, but since the controller works fine with Xbox remote play, it should work fine with these other ones, too. The bigger limiting factor with remote play will be your internet connection (and data connection if you’re not home) anyway.

Customization and software

Finally, the G8 Galileo is surprisingly customizable, so much so that I’m frustrated that more controllers aren’t like this. The controller’s face plates attach magnetically, making it a breeze to pop them off and change the thumbsticks. The Galileo comes with three spare sticks, one that’s a taller version of the sticks installed on the controller and two with alternate tops. I liked the default sticks, but having options is always great.

I ended up swapping out my left thumbstick because the one that came installed on the controller had a very rough feel, almost like there was a bur of plastic that was rubbing on the edge of the ring around the stick. I didn’t have any issues after swapping sticks, however.

Aside from physical customization, you can install the GameSir app on your smartphone to adjust the software of the controller. You definitely don’t need to do this — I used the controller a ton before ever installing the app — but some games will need you to use the app to map controls. You can also use the app to update the controller’s firmware, calibrate the sticks, and browse and launch games. Additionally, the controller has rear paddle buttons that you can map to different controls. Personally, I don’t get the appeal of these, and I find I hit the paddles by accident, so I don’t map them to anything.

Overall, the GameSir G8 Galileo is a solid controller that should work great for most mobile gaming needs, whether you want to play a mobile game or stream a console title from the cloud. The G8 Galileo costs $99.99 in Canada and is available on Amazon. You can also learn more about it on the GameSir website.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.