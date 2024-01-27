Streaming in Canada on Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video [Jan. 22-28]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon’s Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Apple TV+

Masters of the Air [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada release date: January 25th, 2024 (first two episodes, new episode every Thursday at 9pm ET)

Genre: War drama

Runtime: Nine episodes (48 to 62 minutes each)

This companion series to Band of Brothers and The Pacific follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group as they conduct bombing raids over Nazi Germany.

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, Masters of the Air was created by John Shiban (The X-Files) and John Orloff (Band of Brothers) and stars Masters of the Air stars Austin Butler (Elvis) as Major Gale Cleven, Callum Turner (The Boys in the Boat), as Major John Egan, Anthony Boyle (The Plot Against America) as Major Harry Crosby and Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) as Lt. Curtis Biddick.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $12.99/month and is also included in Apple One subscription bundles, which start at $22.95/month.

Crave

Attila

A creative expression of grief and healing. #ATTILAFilm premieres January 22 on Crave. pic.twitter.com/JSelPJP2rr — Crave (@CraveCanada) January 19, 2024

Crave release date: January 22nd, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Toronto’s Stephen Hosier (The Man Who Walks Backward) directs this documentary examining the life and death of his childhood friend’s twin brother, Attila Csanyi, who grappled with addiction and schizophrenia.

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero

Crave release date: January 27th, 2024 at 8pm ET

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes

This documentary follows rapper Lil Nas X (“Old Town Road”) as he prepares for his first-ever headlining U.S. tour.

Following a recent price increase, the ad-free Crave Premium now costs $22/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information on these memberships is available here.

Disney+

A Real Bug’s Life [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: January 24th, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Five episodes (30 minutes each)

Inspired by Pixar’s A Bug’s Life, this docuseries looks at nine different micro bug types around the world.

Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) narrates.

Disney+ costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month for Premium.

Netflix

Griselda [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: January 25th, 2024

Genre: Biographical crime drama

Runtime: Six episodes (49 to 59 minutes each)

A dramatization of Griselda Blanco’s journey from Medellín to becoming “the Godmother” of Miami’s drug empire.

Griselda was created by Narcos alums Doug Miro, Carlos Bernard and Eric Newman and Silo‘s Ingrid Escajeda and stars Sofia Vergara (Modern Family), Alberto Guerra (Crime Diaries: The Candidate) and Christian Tappan (La fiscal de hierro).

Queer Eye (Season 8) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: January 24th, 2024

Genre: Reality TV

Runtime: Six episodes (53 to 55 minutes each)

The Fab Five return to New Orleans for more makeovers.

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

Prime Video

Expats [Amazon Original]

Netflix Canada release date: January 25th, 2024 (first two episodes, new episodes Thursdays at 9pm ET)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

A single encounter sets off a chain of life-altering events within a tight-knit group of expatriates living in Hong Kong.

Based on Janice Y. K. Lee’s 2016 novel The Expatriates, Expats was created by Lulu Wang (The Farewell) and stars Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies), Ji-young Yoo (Sweet Home), Jack Huston (Fargo), Sarayu Blue (Monday Mornings) and Brian Tee (Chicago Med).

A Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

