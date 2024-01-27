Save on popular Nintendo Switch games in big ‘Jump-Start January’ eShop sale

Nintendo has kicked off a major ‘Jump-Start January’ sale on the eShop, offering solid discounts on a variety of popular Switch games.

See below for some of the highlights:

It’s worth noting that Sea of Stars (last year’s The Game Awards Best Indie Game winner) hails from Quebec City’s Sabotage, Fae Farm was made by Vancouver’s Phoenix Lab, and Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II were originally made by BioWare Edmonton.

The Jump-Start January sale runs until February 7th. The full list of deals can be found here.

Image credit: Sabotage