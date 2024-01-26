Xbox will soon let you use mobile touch controls for remote play

Microsoft is rolling out a new feature for its Xbox apps for iOS and Android that will let users play games on their phones and tablets using touch controls.

The feature is currently in beta versions of the Xbox mobile apps, enabling Xbox owners to stream games from their own consoles without requiring a Bluetooth controller.

The touch controls will be identical to the ones Microsoft uses for its cloud gaming service, which overlay on the display. The controls aren’t great, but get the job done if you don’t want to use a separate controller.

According to The Verge, Microsoft revealed a few years ago that 20 percent of Xbox Cloud Gaming users rely on touch controls exclusively, and thus, the company has been creating custom touch controls for hundreds of Xbox games.

In other Xbox Cloud gaming-related news, Apple is now allowing developers to submit a single app capable of streaming all of the games offered within its catalogue. This could mean that a native iOS Xbox Game Pass app could be coming soon.

Read more about it below:

Via: The Verge