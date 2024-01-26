WhatsApp is working on a nearby file sharing feature

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new AirDrop-like feature that would allow WhatsApp users to share files with other WhatsApp users.

The feature, which is currently under development is available in WhatsApp beta for Android ‘2.24.2.20.’ It will enable users to share files with other WhatsApp users who are in close proximity without requiring an internet connection.

As shared by WABetaInfo, the feature will work by using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi Direct to establish a secure connection between the devices.

It appears as though both users sharing files would need to open a ‘People nearby’ sharing screen, and one of the users would need to shake their device to initiate a share request. The feature will also use end-to-end encryption to ensure that the file transfers are safe and private, even in unknown network environments.

The new file-sharing feature with people nearby is still in testing, and it’s currently unclear when it will roll out to the public.

Image credit: WABetaInfo

Source: WABetaInfo