Unpacking Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series [SyrupCast 288]

On the latest episode of the SyrupCast, Patrick O’Rourke, Brad Bennett, Dean Daley and Chris Brown discuss Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 series.

Both Dean and Chris outline what the vibes were like at this year’s Unpacked, break down their first impressions of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (including an at-even recording of an unboxing) and discuss Samsung’s new Galaxy AI features.

Are new AI features like ‘Circle to Search’ just a fancy gimmick gimmick? Or is this functionality that Galaxy S24 users will actually find useful? Listen to our latest episode to find out.