Episodes of The Last of Us Season 2 to be helmed by Loki and Succession directors

The minds behind Loki and Succession have been tapped to direct episodes of Season 2 of HBO’s The Last Us TV show.

According to Deadline, Kate Herron (best known for her work on the first season of Disney’s Loki), Nina Lopez-Corrado (Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (Watchmen) and Mark Mylod (who recently won the ‘Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series’ Emmy for his work on HBO’s Succession) have all signed on to direct episodes of The Last of Us Season 2.

Peter Hoar (who directed season 1’s critically acclaimed “Long, Long Time” featuring Bill and Frank), Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (the co-creator of The Last of Us video game) will also return to direct episodes of Season 2. The latter two also continue to serve as the showrunners and writers of the series.

Little is known about the second season of The Last of Us beyond that it’s based on The Last of Us Part II video game, which takes place five years after the events of the first story, and that it will begin filming in Vancouver (likely as a stand-in for Seattle) next month. The Last of Us Part II follows a split narrative focused on both Ellie and a new character named Abby as it unpacks themes surrounding violence and revenge. Several key characters from the video game, including Kaitlyn Dever (Abby), Isabela Merced (Dina) and Young Mazino (Jesse), have been cast for the TV show’s second season.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered, a PS5 upgraded version of 2020’s The Last of Us Part II for the PS4, released on January 19th, 2024. Check out my review of the game here.

Image credit: HBO

Source: Deadline