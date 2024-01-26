Sony’s ‘Sterling Silver’ PS5 DualSense controller now available in Canada

I’m a sucker for silver-coloured tech, and this DualSense gamepad hue is so cool looking that I might need to buy one.

While Sony’s ‘Deep Earth Collection‘ of console covers and controllers, including ‘Cobalt Blue,’ ‘Volcanic Red,’ have been available for some time, ‘Sterling Silver’ is only releasing now.

Bring an extra touch of class to your gaming set-up with the sleek Sterling Silver DualSense wireless controller, available today in Canada from select retailers: https://t.co/iSPMThS0Bl pic.twitter.com/iSPNitqSxm — PlayStation Canada (@PlayStationCA) January 26, 2024

While the blue and red colours are far more attention-grabbing, silver is decidedly low-key and reminiscent of the ‘Midnight Black‘ Dualsense gamepad. These new colours join ‘Starlight Blue,’ ‘Gray Camouflage,’ ‘Nova Pink,’ ‘Galactic Purple,’ and of course, ‘White.’

Like all of Sony’s PS5 gamepads, the Sterling Silver DualSense controller costs $94.96.

