PlayStation Portal is now in stock at Amazon, Best Buy and Gamestop

Sony’s PlayStation Portal is currently in stock at multiple retailers.

Soon after being released on November 15th, the streaming handheld sold out across retailers, and since then, stock has been sparse.

Now, three Canadian retailers have the handheld available for purchase for $269.99.

Best Buy: $269.99 — (Sold out as of 11:28am ET)

Amazon: $269.99

GameStop: $269.99

Like the early days of the PlayStation 5, the Portal will likely sell out soon. If that happens, we will update this story to reflect it.

You can learn more about the PlayStation Portal here.

