Lucky Mobile rolls out a $40/38GB 4G offer

Customers need to signup for automatic top-up to get the full 38GB of data

Nida Zafar
Jan 26, 202412:34 PM EST 1 comment

Lucky Mobile has rolled out a bonus data offer to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The Bell-owned brand is offering an 18GB bonus on its $40/month 4G plan for two years. That increases the total data of the plan from 20GB (with automatic payment) to 38 GB.

Speeds for 4G plans go up to 150Mbps. The plan also comes with unlimited Canada-wide calls and texts. International texting is also included.

These features are in addition to voicemail, call display, call waiting, and three-way calling, which are included in all calling plans.

To get the full 38GB, customers need to sign up for automatic top-up. Without this, the plan’s total monthly data will reduce to 28GB.

New activations with a physical SIM card are $10, but eSIM activations are free.

More information is available on Lucky Mobile’s website.

