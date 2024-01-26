fbpx
Chatr is offering 39GB data bonus on some 4G plans

A 7GB data bonus is also available on the $30 3G plan option

Nida Zafar
Jan 26, 202412:18 PM EST 0 comments

Chatr has rolled out bonus data offerings on a majority of its plans.

The Rogers-owned carrier is offering 39GB of bonus data a month for 24 months on the following 4G plans:

  • $75/20GB
  • $65/15GB
  • $55/10GB

The $45/5GB plan has 29GB of monthly bonus data. The $40/18GB plan has a 12GB bonus. The additional data on both of these 4G plans also applies for 24 months.

Chatr’s 4G plan offerings on January 26th.

The only 3G plan with bonus data is the $30/1GB option. It comes with 7GB of bonus data a month for 12 months.

Additionally, Chatr is offering one month’s fee in credit on all of its 3G and 4G data, talk and text plans. The provider will apply the fee on the second anniversary date.

More information is available on Chatr’s website.

