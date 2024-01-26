Best Buy Canada Top Deals discount the Corsair K70 by $120

Best Buy Canada has gone live with its Top Deals promotion for the week of January 26th to February 1st, and it has discounted the Corsair K70 Bluetooth Backlit Mechanical Cherry MX RGB Red 60% Mini Wireless Gaming Keyboard as part of the promotion.

The K70 is a compact and customizable keyboard that is wireless. It features hot-swappable Cherry MX Red key switches, per-key RGB lighting and a 360-degree LightEdge. Other than wireless, the keyboard also works wired, and when paired via Bluetooth, with a long battery life of up to 32 hours with RGB lighting turned on.

According to Corsair, with its AXON Hyper-Processing Technology and the CORSAIR iCUE software, the keyboard can process keystrokes up to eight times faster than traditional keyboards and allow for complete customization of lighting, macros, and profiles. You can learn more about the keyboard here.

The keyboard retails for $259.99, but it is currently available for $139.99, marking a $120 discount.

Corsair K70 Bluetooth Backlit Mechanical Cherry MX RGB Red 60% Mini Wireless Gaming Keyboard: $139.99 (save $120)

Find other Top Deals for the week below:

Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Fire Smart TV (43C350LC) – 2023 – Only at Best Buy: $349.99 (save $180)

Samsung The Frame 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65LS03BAFXZC) – 2022 – Charcoal Black: $1,999.99 (save $500)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QD-OLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65S92CAFXZC) – 2023 – Titan Black – Only at Best Buy: $2,399.99 (save $400)

Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i Desktop PC – Cloud Grey (Intel Core i5-12400/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Windows 11): $599.99 (save $300)

Epson EcoTank ET-2850 Wireless All-In-One Supertank Inkjet Printer: $299.99 (save $50)

Alienware 34-inch WQHD 165Hz 0.1ms GTG Curved QD-OLED LED G-Sync FreeSync Gaming Monitor (AW3423DWF): $999.99 (save $300)

Skullcandy Hesh Evo Over-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $79.99 (save $20)

JBL Endurance Peak 3 In-Ear Sound Isolating True Wireless Earbuds – Black: $99.99 (save $50)

JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Red: $99.99 (save $50)

DJI Mini 2 SE Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo with Remote Control – Grey: $579.99 (save $40)

Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6-inch Laptop – Arctic Grey (Intel Core i3-1215U/512GB/8GB RAM/Windows 11 Home): $499.99 (save $200)

Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete Long Curling Iron – Nickel/Copper: $649.99 (save $150)

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (GPS) 47mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $519.99 (save $70)

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (GPS) 47mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Silver: $519.99 (save $70)

Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum – Yellow/Nickel – Only At Best Buy: $849.99 (save $200)

Samsung HW-Q700C/ZC 3.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer – Only at Best Buy: $499.99 (save $400)

Roku Streaming Stick 4K Media Streamer with Remote: $49.99 (save $20)

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive (MU-PE2T0S/AM) – Black: $149.99 (save $105)

Image credit: Corsair