How to watch Masters of the Air, the latest show from Band of Brothers makers

After the acclaimed 1998 film Saving Private Ryan, director Steven Spielberg and star Tom Hanks reunited for another war drama, Band of Brothers, on HBO. Several years later, they produced a companion series, The Pacific, which was spearheaded by Band of Brothers writer Bruce C. McKenna. Together, they were two of the most beloved war dramas of all time.

Now, another companion series, Masters of the Air, has arrived. Created by John Shiban (The X-Files) and John Orloff (Band of Brothers) and produced once more by Spielberg and Hanks, Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group as they conduct bombing raids over Nazi Germany. The series is based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name.

However, it should be noted that unlike Band of Brothers and The Pacific, Masters of the Air isn’t an HBO series. Instead, it was co-produced by Apple Studios, meaning it will stream exclusively on Apple TV+ starting on January 26th.

Masters of the Air stars Austin Butler (Elvis) as Major Gale Cleven, Callum Turner (The Boys in the Boat),as Major John Egan,

Anthony Boyle (The Plot Against America) as Major Harry Crosby and Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) as Lt. Curtis Biddick.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $12.99/month and is also included in Apple One subscription bundles, which start at $22.95/month. Apple TV+ is available on iOS, web browsers, smart TVs and gaming consoles.

Image credit: Apple