Here’s what’s new on BritBox this February 2024

In February, BBC Studios and ITV revealed what content is coming to BritBox, a British programming-focused streaming service.
BritBox, which costs $9.99/month (or $99.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five. In February, the service will add content like Bad Education season 5, Mandela, My Dad and Me, Chewing Gum and more.
February 1st
- Chewing Gum: Seasons 1-2
- Three Little Birds
- Lorraine’s Fast, Fresh and Easy Food
- Africa Rising with Afua Hirsch: Seasons 1-2
- Madela, My Dad and Me
February 7th
- Nad Education: Season 5
- Black is the New Black
February 14th
- Heartbeat: Seasons 2-6
February 18th
- EE Bafta Film Awards
February 20th
- There She Goes
February 26th
- Thomas and Sarah
- The Jonathan Ross Show: Season 21
February 28th
- Vera: Season 13
BritBox is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV 4th Gen, iOS and Android.
Image credit: BritBox
Source: BritBox