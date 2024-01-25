The Pokémon Company says it plans to ‘investigate’ ‘Pokémon with guns’ game Palworld

It was only a matter of time, especially given how popular Palworld has become over the past few days.

The Pokémon Company has released an official statement (via Polygon) saying the following to several publications:

“We have received many inquiries regarding another company’s game released in January 2024. We have not granted any permission for the use of Pokémon intellectual property or assets in that game. We intend to investigate and take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights related to the Pokémon. We will continue to cherish and nurture each and every Pokémon and its world, and work to bring the world together through Pokémon in the future.”

(Interestingly, Palworld is not specifically named in this statement.)

Pocketpair, the developer behind Palworld, has repeatedly claimed that its title has more in common with survival games like Ak Survival Evolved and Valheim than Pokémon. However, Palworld‘s similarities to the Pokémon series are undeniable, and claims regarding copyright infringement have spread rapidly on social media.

Many of Palworld‘s creatures look strikingly similar to different Pokémon, and a few core mechanics, including catching “Pals” with Pal Spheres, feel like they’re directly borrowed from the Nintendo series. That said, there are also several notable differences in Palworld, including guns, base management and crafting.

In a recent interview with Automaton, Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe says that Palworld cleared legal review and that no legal action has been taken against the developer.

“We make our games very seriously, and we have absolutely no intention of infringing upon the intellectual property of other companies,” said Mizobe in the interview.

Earlier this week, Nintendo took legal action against a mod that turned Palworld‘s Pals into Pokémon. Palworld has sold 8 million copies in just six days. The Pokémon series is jointly owned by Nintendo, Game Freak and Creatures.

Source: Polygon