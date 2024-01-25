Telus reportedly appeals to EV owners to speak on CRTC’s wholesale internet decision

Telus is reportedly focusing on charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) in a call for action against the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s (CRTC’s) ruling on wholesale fibre access.

In November, the commission gave Bell and Telus six months to give competitors in Ontario and Québec wholesale access to their fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks. The decision is part of a larger review of wholesale internet.

According to reporting from iPhone in Canada, Telus is handing out a template letter addressed to Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne. The letter reportedly says the CRTC’s November ruling could impact charging infrastructure for EVs.

Telus points to the complex connectivity needs to operate the infrastructure and the dependence on fibre-optic networks for speed and reliability in emerging capabilities, iPhone in Canada reports.

The letter further states that fibre investments will “dry up” if wholesale access rates are “too low” and impact profit. This would reduce any future investment in charging infrastructure.

At this time, it’s unclear if the CRTC’s decision will impact Telus’ partnership with FLO. The commission will hold a hearing to review the wholesale access framework starting February 12th.

