Pixel 8 gets new mint colourway in Canada, but not Pixel 8 Pro

It’s always fun when we get new colour variants of devices. Typically, Apple will push out a new colour variant for its latest flagships halfway through the year, but now it looks like Google is taking a page out of Apple’s book.

The Mountain View tech maker is releasing a new ‘mint’ colourway for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro; however, Canadians will only get the base model in this new fresh colour.

Moreover, the mint Pixel 8 is only available in the 128GB size. Google is also offering a free case with purchase of the mint Pixel 8.

The Pixel 8 mint is now available on the Google Store for $949 CAD. The handset is also available in Hazel, Obsidian and Rose, which are currently on sale for a discounted $749.

The Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. The handset is also paired with the Tensor G3 processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It also has a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 12-megapixel ultrawide.

Google also shared several new features coming to Pixel devices in the January Feature Drop. Learn more about those here.