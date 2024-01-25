New on Crave: February 2024

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in Canada in February.

Highlights for the month include Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 premiere, Clone High Season 2, Tokyo Vice Season 2, Akilla’s Escape, and more.

February 1st

Max’s Clone High, Episode 1-2 (Season 2 Premiere)

This Life

Those Left Behind

10 Things I Hate About You

Boyz N’ The Hood

February 2nd

My Animal

The Royal Hotel

Edge of Tomorrow

Groundhog Day

Nurse Fighter Boy

Jerry Maguire

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Highway Thru Hell (Season 12)

Battle Royale — Starz

King Of Killers — Starz

Paul Blart: Mall Cop — Starz

Defending Your Life — Starz

Boo! A Madea Halloween — Starz

February 3rd

Pat The Dog (Season 1B)

February 4th

HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Episode 1 *Final Season Premiere*

February 8th

Max’s They Called Him Mostly Harmless

Max’s Tokyo Vice Episode 1-2, *Season 2 Premiere*

Warrior Strong

An Optimist’s Guide To The Planet (Season 1, Episode 1)

February 9th

Suicide Squad (2016)

Akilla’s Escape

Earth Mama

Licorice Pizza

The Departed

The Notebook

Poetic Justice

John Q

50 First Dates

Maid In Manhattan

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Ella And The Little Sorcerer

RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Vs. The World (Season 2, Episode 1)

Percy — Starz

Edge Of The Knife — Starz

Starship Troopers — Starz

A Lobster Tale — Starz

The Departed — Starz

February 14th

The Nature Of Love

February 15th

Max’s The Truth About Jim *Docuseries Premiere*

February 16th

Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967) — Starz

When Morning Comes

Red Rooms

Butterfly Tale

Copshop

Bend It Like Beckham

Queen & Slim

How She Move

Swan Princess: The Secret Of The Castle

Letters To Juliet — Starz

Desperation Road — Starz

Must Love Dogs — Starz

The Smurfs — Starz

The Smurfs 2 — Starz

February 17th

Furiki Wheels (Season 1)

February 19th

HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Season 11 premiere)

The Addams Family (1991)

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

February 23rd

Thanksgiving

Cobweb

Knights Of The Zodiac

Ali

Tia And Piujuq

One Day in the Life of Noah Piugattuk

Last Of The Giants (Season 3)

The Freak Brothers (Season 2B)

Argo — Starz

Dead Man’s Hand — Starz

P.S. I Love You — Starz

February 24th

Gus The Itsy Bitsy Knight (Season 1)

February 27th

HBO’s God Save Texas (Episodes 1-3)

An ad-free Crave subscription is priced at $22/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Basic and Standard with Ads memberships cost $9.99/month and $14.99/month, respectively.

Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV and more.

Image credit: HBO