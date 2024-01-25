Motorola patents foldable smartphone with two rollable screens

Last year, I got to play with the Motorola Rizr, a prototype smartphone that can expand its display size from 5 inches to 6.5 inches. I liked the prototype, which makes me think I’ll also like this wild foldable-rollable combo device.

David from @XLeaks7 spotted a patent from the United States Patent Office with information about a Motorola device with two expandable displays.

Now, this is a very weird device that seems to both fold and extend. In its smallest form, it’s a square device that unfolds into a book-style foldable like the Pixel Fold, or better compared with the Surface Duo, and then the display can extend out for even more screen real estate.

The Motorola Rizr ‘Dual’ concept — a possible name — could show up at MWC this February.

Honestly, this is a crazy design, but I’m pretty down for it, and hopefully, this patent will come to fruition because it seems like a device that’d be fun to play with.

Source: Websiterating