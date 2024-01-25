Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PC on March 21

Previously PlayStation 5-exclusive title Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition is coming to PC on March 21st.

New features include ultra-wide monitor support across 21:9, 32:9 and 48:9 aspect ratios, alongside triple-monitor setup compatibility. The critically-acclaimed game now supports mouse and keyboard and several different controllers, including the PS5’s DualSense and its ‘Adaptive Triggers.’

Though the game’s tech spec requirements haven’t been announced yet, we already know that Forbidden West supports DLSS 3 with AMD’s RTX 40 series graphics cards, allowing for higher FPS. Sony has also announced that the game supports Intel’s XeSS and AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR).

Back when Horizon Forbidden West was released in 2020, Brad Shankar said the following in his review:

“Horizon Forbidden West is the perfect video game sequel; it takes a well-regarded new IP and builds upon its foundation in so many meaningful ways. From a more emotional narrative and an exceptional cast of characters to richer, more extensive combat options and superior side content, Forbidden West is practically everything I could have wanted.”

The Complete Edition of the game includes the Burning Shore expansion that continues Aloy’s journey across a volcanic archipelago. The game will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $79.99.

Image credit: Sony