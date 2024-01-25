fbpx
Save $200 or more on Pixel 8, 8 Pro or 7a at Google and Amazon right now

The Pixel 7a and 8 are $200 off, while the Pixel 8 Pro is discounted by $250

Jonathan Lamont
Jan 25, 202411:57 AM EST 0 comments

Google currently has several Pixel phones on sale with discounts of $200 or more.

The Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 7a are all on sale on the Google Store right now, as well as on Amazon. However, the newly-launched ‘Mint’ Pixel 8 colour is unfortunately not on sale.

It’s worth noting that some of Amazon prices vary slightly based on device colour. For example, the Obsidian Pixel 8 Pro comes in at $1,069.98 instead of $1,099.99 like the other two colour options. Similarly, the Rose Pixel 8 costs a little more at $762.24 compared to the $749.99 of the other colour options.

