Save $200 or more on Pixel 8, 8 Pro or 7a at Google and Amazon right now

Google currently has several Pixel phones on sale with discounts of $200 or more.

The Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 7a are all on sale on the Google Store right now, as well as on Amazon. However, the newly-launched ‘Mint’ Pixel 8 colour is unfortunately not on sale.

Pixel 8 — $749 (regular $949): Google | Amazon

Pixel 8 Pro — $1,099 (regular $1,349): Google | Amazon

Pixel 7a — $399 (regular $599: Google | Amazon

It’s worth noting that some of Amazon prices vary slightly based on device colour. For example, the Obsidian Pixel 8 Pro comes in at $1,069.98 instead of $1,099.99 like the other two colour options. Similarly, the Rose Pixel 8 costs a little more at $762.24 compared to the $749.99 of the other colour options.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.