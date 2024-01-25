Fortnite to return to iOS in EU, Epic tells Apple ‘the world is watching’

Epic will bring the Epic Games Store and Fortnite to iOS later this year, but only in Europe.

The company announced the news through the official Fortnite social media channels. The move is made possible thanks to the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), with which Apple is forced to comply.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if and when regulations in other countries might be amended to get Apple to lift App Store restrictions and lead Epic to bring Fortnite to iOS there.

To that point, Epic even tagged Apple in its X (formerly Twitter) post announcing the EU news, telling the iPhone maker that “the world is watching.”

Notably, Fortnite hasn’t been available on iOS for over three years when Apple booted the battle royale game from the App Store for offering in-app purchases. While Epic responded by suing Apple, the U.S. Supreme Court largely ruled in favour of the latter.

In the meantime, Apple has introduced new options for App Store developers around the world, including allowing companies to submit single apps containing game streaming services. It’s a notable move that may allow Xbox to bring its Cloud Gaming platform to iOS natively, following years of only offering it through a web browser.

Image credit: Epic Games

Source: Epic Games