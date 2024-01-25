Bell debuts its new Fibe TV to Atlantic Canada

Bell has brought its next-generation Fibe TV service to Atlantic Canada.

The service brings more than 500 live TV channels, on-demand shows, and thousands of apps from the Google Play Store together in one place.

Users can find content through a Google Assitant-powered voice remote. It has universal search capabilities to find content on Fibe TV and supported streaming services without having to switch between apps.

The service also includes Cloud PVR capabilities, allowing users to simultaneously record as many shows as they want.

Residential customers in Atlantic Canada can access the service at this time. Existing Bell customers looking to upgrade can call Bell Aliant.

More information is available on Bell’s website.