The OnePlus 12 might have the biggest cooler in a phone yet

The launch of the OnePlus 12 is fast approaching and the phone packs powerful performance and charging capabilities.

It features a 5,400 mAh battery that fast charges from zero to 50 percent in just 12 minutes. To accomplish this, the phone has a battery pack that’s split in half (2700mAh on each side).

This be cooled somehow, and that’s where the phone’s massive “copper dual cyro velocity cooling system” comes in. It features two vapour chambers that cool the phone’s processor, battery, and wireless charging system, dissipating any heat through its display.

YouTuber Zack Nelson, known as JerryRigEverything, is famous for tearing down phones. He got his hands on the OnePlus 12 and tore the smartphone apart.

The OnePlus 12 features Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which the phone’s dual-layer vapour chamber helps keep cool. The cooler behind the phone’s screen has two vacuum-sealed vapour chambers. The chamber has a small amount of liquid inside that turns into gas when the phone heats up. It then cools, condenses, and travels through the other vapour chamber for the same effect, which helps speed up the heat dissipation through the display.

Nelson says the cooling system is “the largest ever in a OnePlus phone and I think the largest cooling system we’ve ever seen on my channel outside a laptop.”

The OnePlus 12 is available for pre-order in Canada starting at $1069.99 for the 12GB/256GB model and $1,199.99 for the 16GB/512GB model. It comes in two colours, ‘Silky Black’ and ‘Flowy Emerald.’ The phone launches on February 6th.

Another model, the mid-range OnePlus 12R, is also coming to Canada. It starts at $669.99 and is available for pre-order. It launches on February 13th.

For our review of the OnePlus 12, click here.

Source: JerryRigEverything (YouTube) Via: Android Police