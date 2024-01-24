Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is reportedly on its way

According to the well-known leaker Roland Quandt, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is on its way. I love leaks as much as the next guy, but there isn’t much to go off of.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro incoming. That's it. That's the tweet. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 22, 2024

Quandt says that he doesn’t know when, how, or what, but they’re in the works.

SamMobile speculates that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro can launch alongside the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 later this year.

Samsung released the Buds 2 Pro in August of 2022, so it makes sense that the phone maker will also launch the earbuds this summer.

Source: Roland Quandt, SamMobile