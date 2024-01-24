fbpx
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is reportedly on its way

It's incoming, but that's all we know

Dean Daley
Jan 24, 20249:31 AM EST 0 comments

According to the well-known leaker Roland Quandt, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is on its way. I love leaks as much as the next guy, but there isn’t much to go off of.

Quandt says that he doesn’t know when, how, or what, but they’re in the works.

SamMobile speculates that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro can launch alongside the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 later this year.

Samsung released the Buds 2 Pro in August of 2022, so it makes sense that the phone maker will also launch the earbuds this summer.

Source: Roland Quandt, SamMobile

