News

Samsung reportedly considering more affordable Z Fold 6

Samsung may call the affordable foldable the Z Fold 6E.

Dean Daley
Jan 24, 20242:02 PM EST 0 comments

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series is one of my favourites, offering a tablet experience when unfolded and a regular, albeit tall, smartphone experience when folded. However, these devices are incredibly expensive, usually costing over $2,000 in Canada.

However, it looks like Samsung might change its plans this year by offering a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. According to a report from The Elec, Samsung aims to increase shipments by bringing more foldables at accessible price points. However, the report indicates that Samsung is unsure if this is the right year to bring this to the market, considering the smartphone market conditions over the past few years.

If Samsung does go forward with this plan, in August, the company will offer the Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6, and a more affordable handset possibly called the Z Fold 6 FE.

The report also suggests that the 6 Fold 6 will be thinner than its predecessor. The Z Flip 6, on the other hand, won’t be very different from its predecessor.

Source: SamMobile, The Elec

