Reboi lets you reboot your Game Boy Color with a Raspberry Pi Zero 2

If you have fond memories of playing your Game Boy Color and still own it, you might be interested in a new project that lets you turn your handheld into a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 mini PC that can run an emulator for retro games.

As shared by Gizmodo, London-based engineer James Sargent created a DIY kit called ReBoi with a custom motherboard that fits inside the original Game Boy shell and connects to the existing buttons, speaker, and cartridge slot. The motherboard also features a built-in sound card, a microcontroller, and a USB-C port for charging and data transfer.

The kit is supposed to be easy to install, with no soldering or electronics skills required. All you, as a customer, would need is a Game Boy Color and a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 board.

The ReBoi kit is currently on Kickstarter, where it has already surpassed its funding goal of $25,667 CAD. At the moment, people have pledged $48,791 to the campaign. ReBoi starts at £79, which is roughly $135 CAD.

The estimated delivery for the kit is August 2024, and it can be shipped anywhere in the world.

If you have an old Game Boy Color lying around and want to reboot it, ReBoi might be a solid kit to look into. Learn more about it here.

Image credit: JAMFAB

Source: James Sargent, Via: Gizmodo