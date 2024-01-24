New on Netflix Canada: February 2024

Netflix has revealed the full list of new movies and shows coming to its service in Canada in February 2024.
Highlights for the month include Avatar: The Last Airbender, Code 8 Part II, Players, The Devil Wears Prada and more.
Coming Soon
- Detective Frost (PL) — Netflix Series
- The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth (ES) — Netflix Series
February 1st
- The 5th Wave
- Salves quien puedal (ES) — Netflix Series
- The Big Sick
- Boyz n the Hood
- Eat Pray Love
- Happy Feet
- Home Alone
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- House, M.D.: Seasons 1-8
- In a World…
- Little Women (1994)
- Minions
- Mr. Deeds
- Seven
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Skeleton Twins
- This Is Where I Leave You
- Tusk
February 2nd
- Let’s Talk About Chu (TW) — Netflix Series
- Orion and the Dark — Netflix Family
- Plus One
February 5th
- Dee & Friends in Oz — Netflix Family
February 7th
- The Devil Wears Prada
- The Hating Game
- Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2 (PL) — Netflix Series
- Lux: The Light of the Heart (BZ) — Netflix Family
- Mr. D: Seasons 4-6
- Raël: The Alien Prophet (Fr) — Netflix Documentary
February 8th
- One Day (GB) — Netflix Series
February 9th
- A Killer Paradox (KR) — Netflix Series
- Alpha Males: Season 2 (ES) — Netflix Series
- Ashes (TR) — Netflix Film
- Bhakshak (IN) — Netflix Film
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- Despicable Me 3
- Loveer, Stalker, Killer (GB) — Netflix Documentary
February 1tth
- Father Stu
February 13th
- Kill Me If You Dare (PL) — Netflix Film
- Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 3 (GB) — Netflix Documentary
- Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All — Netflix Comedy
February 14th
- A Soweto Love Story (ZA) — Netflix Film
- Good Morning, Verōnica: Season 3 (BZ) — Netflix Series
- The Heartbreak Agency (DE) — Netflix Film
- Love Is Blind: Season 6 — Netflix Series
- Players — Netflix Film
February 15th
- AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2 (JO) — Netflix Series
- Crossroads
- House of Ninjas (JP) — Netflix Series
- Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel (ES) — Netflix Documentary
- Love, Simon
- Ready, Set, Love (TH) — Netflix Series
- The Vince Staples Show — Netflix Series
February 16th
- The Abyss (SE) — Netflix Film
- Comedy Chaos (ID) — Netflix Series
- Einstein and the Bomb (GB) — Netflix Documentary
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
February 18th
- Hereditary
- Little Angel: Volume 4
- Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) — Netflix Series
February 20th
- 22 Jump Street
- Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out — Netflix Comedy
February 21st
- Can I Tell You A Secret (GB) — Netflix Documentary
February 22nd
- Avatar: The Last Airbender — Netflix Family
February 23rd
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6 (GB) — Netflix Documentary
- Mea Culpa — Netflix Film
- Through My Window: Looking at You (ES) — Netflix Film
February 24th
- The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards — Netflix Live Event
February 26th
- Blippi Wonders: Season 3
- Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) –Netflix Series
February 28th
- American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders — Netflix Documentary
- The Mire Millennium (PL) — Netflix Series
- Code 8 Part II — Netflix Film
February 29th
- A Round of Applause (TR) — Netflix Series
- Morbius
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in February
- The Big Short (February 22nd)
- Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2 (February 26th)
- Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3 (February 28th)
- Men in Black (February 29th)
- Men in Black II (February 29th)
- Pitch Perfect (February 29th)
- Pitch Perfect 2 (February 29th)
- Pitch Perfect 3 (February 29th)
- Promising Young Woman (February 29th)