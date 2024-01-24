New on Disney+ Canada: February 2024

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in February.

Highlights include the third and final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and FX’s Shōgun.

February 1st

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez (Season 1)

Pixar’s Self

February 5th

Solar Opposites: An Earth-Shatteringly Romantic Solar Valentine’s Day Opposites Special [Disney+ Star]

February 7th

Assembled: The Making of The Marvels

The Marvels

A Shop for Killers (Season 1, new episodes)

February 9th

Cypher

Suncoast

February 14th

Culprits (Season 1)

Kiff (Season 1)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (Season 6)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 1, new episodes)

February 15th

Next Goal Wins

February 16th

Life & Beth (Season 2)

February 21st

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3, three-episode premiere)

February 27th

Shōgun (two-episode premiere)

February 28th

Death in the Dorms (Season 2, premiere episode)

Everything is Well (Tout va bien) (all episodes)

Iwájú (All Episodes)

Iwájú: A Day Ahead

February 29th

Me Hereafter (Season 1)

Disney+ costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month or $119.99/year for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month or $149.99/year for Premium.

Find out what came to Disney+ in January here.

Image credit: Lucasfilm