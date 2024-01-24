Leaked render shows off ‘Minty Fresh’ Pixel 8 Pro

Google recently teased a new green colour for the Pixel 8 Pro. Now, a leaked render shared by @evleaks on X/Twitter gives us a new glimpse of what the new green ‘Minty Fresh’ Pixel 8 Pro could look like.

Google initially teased the colour on X with a reveal date of January 25th. The post shows a ‘Bay’ Pixel 8 Pro being brushed over in green.

The Pixel 8 Pro is currently available in ‘Bay,’ ‘Obsidian,’ and ‘Porcelain.’

This isn’t the first time Google has offered green Pixel options. The Pixel 5, Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series and Pixel 8 all offered different shades of green.

If you’re interested in the ‘Minty Fresh’ Pixel 8 Pro, you can sign up on Google’s website for more information and to receive a notification when it launches. You can also catch a stream of street artist @itsaliving painting “a special mural,” presumably related to the ‘Minty Fresh’ Pixel, in NYC on January 25th for the reveal.

For our review of Google’s Pixel 8 Pro, follow this link.

Header image credit: Google

Source: @evleaks Via: Google News