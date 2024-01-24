fbpx
Streaming

New on CBC Gem: February 2024

Check out what's coming to CBC Gem

Dean Daley
Jan 24, 20249:00 PM EST 0 comments

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows coming to its Gem streaming service in February.

Highlights include Blue Valentine, Those Who Stayed, Penny Dreadful and more.

Read on for the full list:

February 1st

  • On the Line: The Richard Williams Story
  • Le Mythe De La Femme Noire
  • Masters of Sex: Season 1

February 2nd

  • Marshall

February 4th

  • Without Precedent: The Supreme Life of Rosalie Abella

February 7th

  • Belgravia: The Next Chapter
  • Call the Midwife: Season 12

February 9th

  • Blue Valentine
  • My Mum Your Dad

February 13th

  • My New Moon Suit

February 14th

  • Masters of Sex: Season 2

February 16th

  • Extraordinary Extensions: Season 2
  • Penny Dreadful: Season 1
  • Younger: Season 5
  • Winnipeg Comedy Festival: Season 2
  • Vagrant

February 23rd

  • Those Who Stayed

February 28th

  • Poker Face: Season 1
  • Grand Designs New Zealand: Season 8

Preview what’s coming in March

  • Behind Every Man
  • Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
  • Coco Chanel: Unbuttoned
  • Juice

CBC Gem is available on Roku, Apple TV, Xbox, Android and iOS. CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.

