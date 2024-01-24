New on CBC Gem: February 2024

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows coming to its Gem streaming service in February.
Highlights include Blue Valentine, Those Who Stayed, Penny Dreadful and more.
Read on for the full list:
February 1st
- On the Line: The Richard Williams Story
- Le Mythe De La Femme Noire
- Masters of Sex: Season 1
February 2nd
- Marshall
February 4th
- Without Precedent: The Supreme Life of Rosalie Abella
February 7th
- Belgravia: The Next Chapter
- Call the Midwife: Season 12
February 9th
- Blue Valentine
- My Mum Your Dad
February 13th
- My New Moon Suit
February 14th
- Masters of Sex: Season 2
February 16th
- Extraordinary Extensions: Season 2
- Penny Dreadful: Season 1
- Younger: Season 5
- Winnipeg Comedy Festival: Season 2
- Vagrant
February 23rd
- Those Who Stayed
February 28th
- Poker Face: Season 1
- Grand Designs New Zealand: Season 8
Preview what’s coming in March
- Behind Every Man
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- Coco Chanel: Unbuttoned
- Juice
CBC Gem is available on Roku, Apple TV, Xbox, Android and iOS. CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.