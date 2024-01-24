fbpx
AMD’s new ‘Fluid Motion Frames’ will boost your frame rate

Though AMD says you might not want to use the feature in competitive games due to latency

Craig Donaldson
Jan 24, 20244:15 PM EST 0 comments

AMD has released its new ‘Fluid Motion Frames’ (AFMF) feature in its latest Adrenalin GPU driver update.

The feature is a frame generation technology that works on any DirectX 11 or 12 game and is intended to boost frame rates. It works on Radeon RX 6000, RX 7000, and 700M GPUs.

AMD says you could see “up to 97% average increase in performance across select titles at 1080p resolution when AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) is ON and upscaled with FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2) at Quality Mode.”

Unlike AMD’s FSR 3 or Nvidia’s DLSS 3, which developers have to implement into their game, AFMF can be used in any DirectX 11 or 12 game by simply enabling it in your driver control panel or overlay.

AMD admits AFMF “may introduce additional latency to games,” due to the software’s algorithm and interpolation process to boost the frame rate. AMD recommends having a base fps of 60 before enabling AFMF.

Due to the potential added latency from AFMF, it may be best to use it in single-player games rather than online competitive games.

According to PC Gamer, AFMF is “less visually accurate” than what AMD’s FSR 3 and Nvidia’s DLSS 3 produce. Nvidia’s DLSS 3 frame generation technology is only available on RTX 40 series cards, while AMD’s FSR 3 works on a broader assortment of AMD and Nvidia GPUs.

I have used DLSS 3 and FSR 3 frame generation technology. With DLSS 3 frame generation in Jedi Survivor and Starfield, the frame rate boost improved the experience greatly, and I didn’t notice any latency at 1440p 144Hz. I also tested FSR 3 in Avatar’s Frontiers of Pandora and had a similar experience.

It’ll be interesting to see people test out AFMF now that it’s out and see what the frame rate and image quality look like.

Image credit: AMD

Source: AMD Via: The Verge and PC Gamer

