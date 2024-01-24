Alleged Pixel 9 renders show off iPhone-like squared edges, three rear cameras

Yesterday, leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) and MySmartPrice shared renders of Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 Pro. Now, the Hemmerstoffer is back with 91Mobiles and renders of the Pixel 9.

Like the 9 Pro, the Pixel 9 sports flat front and back panels with a squared-off, iPhone-like edge. The rear camera bar also ditches the wrap-around design featured on the Pixel 6, 7 and 8 series for a pill-shaped island. It’s a bit of a different look for the Pixel line, and so far, I’m digging it.

OK #FutureSquad… Following yesterday's first look at the #Google #Pixel9Pro, here comes your very first and very early look at the vanilla #Pixel9 (360° video + crispy sharp 5K renders + dimensions)! You're welcome…😏 On behalf of @mysmartprice 👉🏻 https://t.co/ejPviIH1cO pic.twitter.com/Av4wDG4Jpk — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 24, 2024

Speaking of the camera bar, the renders depict a three-camera setup on the Pixel 9. That marks a significant departure from Google’s current Pixel strategy, which has seen the Pro version ship with three cameras and the regular Pixel ship with two. 91Mobiles says that it was told there would be a telephoto lens and two other unknown sensors. Here’s hoping that information is accurate — one of my biggest gripes with recent Pixels is that the smaller option (and my preferred Pixel) didn’t have a telephoto lens.

Also of note is the blue colour used in the renders. With the Pixel 8 series, only the Pro version came in a blue colourway, but it seems blue won’t be exclusive for the 9 Pro (maybe there will be a different exclusive shade for the 9 Pro). 91Mobiles says there will likely be other colour options for the Pixel 9, too.

Beyond that, Hemmerstoffer and 91Mobiles only reveal that the Pixel 9 will offer a “more compact” version of the Pixel 9 Pro’s design. The Pixel 9 will reportedly include a 6.1-inch display with a centre hole-punch selfie camera, with dimensions of 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm (12mm including the camera bump). The reported dimensions would make the Pixel 9 slightly taller and wider but also a hair thinner than the 8’s 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm dimensions. It’d also have a slightly smaller screen compared to the Pixel 8’s 6.2-inch panel.

You can check out the Pixel 9 Pro here.

Images credit: 91Mobiles

Source: Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), 91Mobiles