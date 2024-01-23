fbpx
Business

Over 15 million Trello users impacted by data breach incident

User emails, names, usernames, and other account information was stolen

Karandeep Oberoi
Jan 23, 20247:04 PM EST 0 comments

Web-based list-making application Trello, a subsidiary of Atlassian, was impacted by a data breach in January.

As shared by AppleInsider, the breach took place on January 16th, where nefarious actors were able to scrap user data cache from the platform. The data subsequently surfaced on a well-known hacking forum with a price tag attached to it.

The stolen cache contains sensitive information about 15,111,945 accounts, including user emails, names, usernames, and other account information.

According to haveibeenpwned.com, which was quick to list the data breach on its website, the threat actor was able to access the data by “enumerating a publicly accessible resource using email addresses from previous breach corpuses.”

Trello, on the other hand, says that “no unauthorized access had occurred.”

If you use Trello, head to haveibeenpwned.com, and type in the email address associated with your account. Reset your Trello password here and learn more about recovering your Trello account here.

Via: AppleInsider

