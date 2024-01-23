OnePlus 12, 12R pre-orders now live in Canada

OnePlus’ newest phones and gear are now available for pre-order in Canada.

First up, the OnePlus 12 comes in two colours, ‘Silky Black’ and ‘Flowy Emerald.’ The former is available in a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and a 16GB/512GB variant, whereas the emerald colourway is only available in the 16GB/512GB configuration.

The 12GB/256GB variant costs $1,069.99 in Canada, while the 16GB/512GB version costs $1,199.99.

OnePlus is also offering some promotions on pre-orders. Customers who pre-order can trade in “any phone in any condition” to get $150 off the OnePlus 12. Additionally, they can get a free memory upgrade to 512GB and up to $900 trade-in credit. Other bonuses include limited free wireless chargers, 12 months of 0 APR, six months of Google One’s 100GB plan, and three months of YouTube Premium.

Meanwhile, the new-to-Canada OnePlus 12R comes in ‘Iron Gray’ or ‘Cool Blue.’ Again, the first colourway is available in 8GB/128GB and 16GB/256GB configurations, while the second is only available in 16GB/256GB.

The 12R costs $669.99 for the 8GB/128GB version or $799.99 for the 16GB/256GB variant.

OnePlus 12R pre-order offers are similar but not quite the same as the 12. Customers can still trade in any phone for $150 off but can only get up to $600 in trade-in credit. There’s no free memory upgrade or charger bonus, but 12R customers can still get six months 0 APR, six months Google One 100GB, and three months YouTube Premium.

Both phones are now available for pre-order in Canada, with the OnePlus 12 becoming available starting February 6th, while the 12R will be available February 13th.

OnePlus also has the new OnePlus Buds 3 in ‘Metallic Gray’ or ‘Splendid Blue’ at $139.99 in Canada. These aren’t available for pre-order, but they do go on sale starting February 5th.

The phones will be available on the OnePlus website, Amazon and Best Buy Canada, while the Buds 3 will only be on OnePlus’ website and Amazon.

Stay tuned for a full review of the OnePlus 12 from MobileSyrup.

