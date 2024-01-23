Nintendo reveals Princess Peach-inspired pink Switch Joy-Cons

Nintendo has unveiled a new set of pastel pink Joy-Cons inspired by Princess Peach herself.

The Joy-Cons will launch on March 22nd for $99 and be sold at select retailers and through Nintendo’s online store.

The new accessories are releasing that day to coincide with Princess Peach: Showtime!, the first game to feature Nintendo’s iconic royal since 2005’s Super Princess Peach. In Showtime!, Peach and her sidekick Stella must save the theatre from the villainous Wicked Grape. Through the stage play structure, Peach will be able to transform into different leading roles, including Swordfighter Peach, Detective Peach, Kung Fu Peach and Patissier Peach.

Notably, Princess Peach: Showtime! is also one of the few 2024 Switch exclusives that we know about, alongside the remakes of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Mario vs. Donkey Kong and the remaster of 3DS title Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon (originally made by Vancouver’s Next Level).

While Nintendo typically holds a Direct presentation around February to reveal more of what’s coming that year, it remains to be seen what the company will do in 2024. That’s because the gaming giant is expected to launch its long-rumoured Switch successor this year. Therefore, there’s been speculation about when that reveal will come.

For now, though, Nintendo has promised to keep supporting the Switch with games and updates through at least 2025.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Nintendo