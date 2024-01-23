Death Stranding is coming to iPhone, iPad and Mac on January 30

Apple and Kojima Productions have announced that Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will be released on iPhone, iPad and Mac on January 30th. Last month, it was delayed until “early 2024.”

Originally released on PlayStation 4 in 2019 and since ported to PS5 and PC, Death Stranding is the latest game from legendary Metal Gear developer Hideo Kojima. It follows a courier named Sam Porter Bridges (The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus) tasked with reconnecting communities in a post-apocalyptic America. The Director’s Cut includes new locations, story missions, gear and more.

Notably, Death Stranding is one of the marquee games being developed for Apple devices. Leveraging the power of Apple’s A17 Pro chip, the full Death Stranding experience can be played natively on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, on top of iPad and Mac. Other console and PC games playable on iPhone 15 Pro include Capcom’s Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 (released last year) and Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage (coming later this year).

Death Stranding will regularly cost $49.99 on Apple devices, although it’s currently available with a limited-time 50 percent discount. You can pre-order Death Stranding from the App Store. Death Stranding also supports Apple’s Universal Purchase program, allowing you to buy the game once and play it across iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Meanwhile, Kojima and his team are busy working on two new games: Death Stranding 2 on PS5 (once again starring Reedus’ Sam) and a new cloud-powered horror title called OD for Xbox (featuring It‘s Sophia Lillis and Euphoria‘s Hunter Schafer). Release windows have yet to be revealed for either game.

