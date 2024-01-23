fbpx
Deals

Amazon Fire Sticks are up to 20 percent off

Ian Hardy
Jan 23, 20246:49 AM EST 0 comments
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV streaming sticks are some of Amazon’s most popular devices. Good news, as the massive online retailer has discounted select Fire TV Sticks by up to 20 percent, making on a great time to buy one and settle into the third week of January with some TV.

Check out the offers below:

Source: Amazon Canada

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Related Articles

Deals

Fubo launches two-month special offer in Canada

Deals

Amazon has the Echo Show 15 + a Kasa smart plug for only $229.98

Deals

Staples Wireless is offering more data on 4G plans from Virgin Plus than provider

Deals

Starlink offering refurbished hardware for $250 for a limited time

Comments